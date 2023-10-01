Juvenile in critical condition after shooting, police say

Oct. 1—One child was flown to the hospital after being shot in a north Frederick neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said Saturday morning.

The juvenile was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in a text message on Sunday.

He did not release any other information on the child.

Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8000 block of Admiralty Place at around 1:43 a.m. Saturday after a report of a shooting, a Facebook post from the agency said.

Three juveniles were found at the scene, according to Wivell and the Facebook post. One juvenile was found with a gunshot wound.

The injured child was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting, the post said.

There is no threat to the public, it said.

