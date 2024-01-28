Juvenile in critical condition after South Palmer Avenue shooting in Tyler, police say

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said that a male juvenile is in critical condition after after a shooting in the 600 block of South Palmer Avenue on Sunday.

Man charged with murder in connection to Zavalla death

At around 10 a.m. Tyler PD responded the shooting and reportedly found one “older male juvenile” with multiple gun shot wounds. Officers started medical treatment and the juvenile was then taken to a local hospital by EMS.

According to Tyler PD, the juvenile is in critical condition. Tyler PD investigators are on the scene and anyone with information is asked to call Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.