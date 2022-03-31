Juvenile critically injured after being shot in head in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

A juvenile boy was found shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, according to police.

Police said they responded to the 800 block of North Homewood Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert for four rounds.

Police said officers on scene found the child with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Allegheny County Dispatch, the incident was called in at 6:07 p.m.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to call headquarters at (412) 323-7800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

