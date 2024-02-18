Juvenile critically wounded after Fresno shooting: FPD

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot in southwest Fresno Sunday morning, Fresno Police say.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert, with a report of 20 rounds heard, in the area of Arthur and Hawes Avenues.

They say they arrived to find a minor suffering from a gunshot wound in the intersection.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators say they are looking for a gold SUV with four occupants that fled the scene before they arrived.

Law enforcement will continue to canvass the area for evidence and witnesses, as well as to try to locate any possible surveillance video.

If anyone has information that could help with this case, they are asked to call the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch number at 559-621-7000.

