UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after 2 found dead in south Amarillo; APD investigating

On Tuesday, a male juvenile suspect, and family member of one of the deceased, was taken into custody for the Monday shooting deaths of two people at Lakeview Mobile Home Park.

As previously reported, Amarillo officers were called about 12:18 p.m. Monday to respond to a residence at 7895 Canyon Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered two people dead at the location. The circumstances surrounding the deaths was not immediately clear.

The deceased were identified as Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29. Both Knight and Mullican were found with gunshot wounds.

No other information will be released at this time, and the case and is still under investigation by The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 2 found dead in South Amarillo, APD investigating