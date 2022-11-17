Juvenile in custody for animal cruelty video

Nov. 16—CELINA — One juvenile is in custody after a video allegedly showed them performing "cruel acts" on a calf at a Marion Township Farm, the Mercer County sheriff's office said in a release.

According to the release, a caller reported the "disturbing" video circulating on Tuesday at 8:59 p.m. and multiple juvenile suspects were identified. The farmer was unaware of the incident and is cooperating with the investigation.

Because the suspects are underage, the sheriff's office will not disclose their identities.