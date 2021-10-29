Juvenile in custody after Independence police investigate school threat on SnapChat

Independence police took a juvenile into custody for allegedly making a social media post threatening gun violence against Pioneer Ridge Middle School on Friday.

A juvenile suspect was identified and taken into custody for threatening to shoot several people at the middle school, the Independence Police Department said on social media

The threat was first reported to police about 6 p.m. Thursday by a parent of a student, according to an email from Officer Jack Taylor, the police department’s spokesman.

“An incident like this is truly a community effort to get resolved,” wrote the police department on Twitter.

The threat circulated on SnapChat, Taylor said in the email.

Additional security officers were assigned to the school Friday as an “added measure of security,” according to the department’s email.

The threat at Park Ridge Middle School was one of several threats made in recent weeks in the metro area. Threats were also made at schools in the Hickman Mills, Park Hill and Olathe school districts in October.