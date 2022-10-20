Juvenile in custody after making social media threat against Bedford school, police say

A minor who made a threat against Harwood Junior High School in Bedford on social media is in custody after authorities identified him or her, according to Bedford police.

Authorities were notified of the threat Wednesday night and placed the juvenile suspect in custody shortly after, police said in a news release Thursday. Additional officers were placed at the school in response to the threat, which police said they determined was not credible.

Police said student safety is a top priority for the department and the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district.

Anybody with questions or concerns that their child is distressed can contact a school counselor at 817-399-3570.

Police did not release any details on the nature of the threat and said full details on the situation cannot be shared because the investigation is ongoing and involves minors. The department did not say how many minors were involved.