Juvenile in custody, one person with serious injuries after 'domestic incident' in Bourne

Bourne police are investigating a domestic incident in the 300 block of Old Plymouth Road, according to the department.

In a note posted on the department's Facebook page at 2:24 a.m. on Saturday, police said the incident resulted in serious injuries to one individual and minor injuries to another. One juvenile was taken into custody.

"Officers are not actively seeking or suspect any other involved parties," according to police.

Officers cleared the scene Saturday morning with all roads in the area open. No additional information can be released "due to the nature of the incident," the post added.

A spokesperson for the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Sunday night that the office is aware of the incident and that there is no threat to public safety. The case remains under investigation and the office has no further comment, the spokesperson said.

Bourne police closed off Old Plymouth Road on Friday night while investigating a domestic quarrel at a home in the 300 block of Old Plymouth Road. A Bourne Police Department post offered little detail on the incident. Police confirmed that a man was seriously injured and another person suffered minor injuries. One juvenile is in custody. Due to the nature of the incident no additional information can be released, police said. Bourne Police are working with the Massachusetts State Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff Department.

Bourne police are working with Massachusetts State Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police could not be immediately reached for comment. The person who answered the phone at the Bourne Fire Department Monday morning said no one was available to comment yet.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Why did police close off Bourne's Old Plymouth Road? What we know.