Juvenile in custody after person seriously injured at Lansdowne High School, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County Police took a juvenile into custody Tuesday after a person was seriously injured at Lansdowne High School.

Police said a person is at the hospital with serious injuries after an assault occurred at the school.

Lansdowne High School Principal Allison Seymour wrote to parents and guardians concerning the student-on-student assault and said the school went into lockdown from 12:40 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

“All students and staff are safe,” Seymour wrote. “This is an active investigation and there will be an increased police presence on campus throughout the afternoon.”

All afterschool activities have been canceled.

