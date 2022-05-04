Juvenile in custody, victim found dead in shooting investigation in York County, deputies say

A victim is dead, and a juvenile is in custody in York County connected to an hourslong shooting investigation, the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

[ALSO READ: Family inside house when driver crashes into York Co. home following chase with deputies]

A large police presence responded to Sutton Springs Road Tuesday afternoon.

Due to a large police presence, avoid traveling in Sutton Springs Road. We will update as soon as the situation has been resolved. #YCSONews #YCSOAlert — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) May 3, 2022

Several hours later, the sheriff’s office announced that deputies and investigators were still on the scene “working diligently on this incident.”

The incident was isolated, deputies said.

Update on Sutton Spring Road. Deputies and investigators are still on scene working diligently on this incident. At... Posted by York County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

The York County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim at a later time.

No other information has been made available.

Return to this story for updates.

