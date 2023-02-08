Juvenile in custody for Westmont Hilltop threats; district parents question communication process

Feb. 8—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A juvenile is in custody, accused of leaving a threatening note at Westmont Hilltop High School on Jan. 30, and leaving another note and breaking a window at the elementary school on Monday.

Authorities apprehended the suspect after an overnight custodian reported a disturbance at the elementary in the early hours of Monday morning after hearing an object hit a window and discovering it broken, with a note left behind, according to district officials.

"Based on the investigation, law enforcement believes there's no ongoing threat," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Tuesday.

Westmont Hilltop School District Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a parent communication Monday morning that because of "the timing of the apprehension, and the already scheduled police presence at both schools, there was no reason to cancel school" on Tuesday.

Neugebauer said that the individual in custody, who is being charged with multiple felonies, is connected to the threat at the high school that caused an early dismissal on Jan. 30 and canceled classes in the district two days last week.

Authorities and school officials have repeatedly cited the juvenile justice process as the reason more information was not shared. But the limited information had Westmont parents worried about the safety of their children.

David Santa, the father of an elementary student, said he and his wife are concerned about a series of threats in the district.

They're also worried about district communication, such as the fact that the elementary event wasn't officially communicated to parents until Monday evening even though it happened in the early morning.

Santa said many parents learned about the broken window on social media. He has expressed his frustration with the district's transparency throughout the past week.

Within several parent messages, Mitchell has said he couldn't share much because of the ongoing investigation and future prosecution and has since directed future inquiries to Neugebauer.

The district attorney said that he can't comment on whether any weapons were recovered with the arrest, if there was an imminent threat to the school or other details of the case because of the age of the suspect.

He said proceedings in juvenile court are predominantly confidential.

In certain cases in which the suspect is at least 15 years of age, adult charges can be filed in Pennsylvania.

Neugebauer said if an individual 15 or older but younger than 18 uses a deadly weapon in commission of a crime — such as rape, aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter — or if the person has certain repeated offenses, the case will be moved to adult court.

Regarding the felony charges, Neugebauer said generally those citations could lead to time in a detention center, mental health counseling and other responses — such as treatment for substance abuse, if applicable.

As for public outcry about more information, the DA said ultimately his job is to prosecute the case for the betterment of the public.

Santa said he understands the need to protect the juvenile's identity, but said it's concerning as a parent to hear the rumors swirling about the incidents, especially after Westmont's close call with two teenagers who authorities say were planning an attack on the high school in December 2021.

"It appears that this juvenile went to this school to cause maximum damage, from what we're hearing," he said of the recent incident.

Santa, a member of the Westmont Borough Planning Commission, said his wife, Britt, is considering running for school board in an effort to effect change in the district.

Patrick O'Connor, head of the Concerned Citizens of Westmont Hilltop School District group and a parent, has expressed similar concerns and plans to attend Thursday's school board committee meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school's Knowledge Commons with other parents to discuss those worries with the school directors.

He said he's "very disturbed" by the refusal of the district to share more information about the latest threats, adding that he believes since felony charges were filed, the public "has the legal right to know the details without revealing the name of the suspect."

O'Connor drew a comparison to how Greater Johnstown School District dealt with back-to-back threats in January that led to the cancellation of classes for two days and charges against two juvenile Greater Johnstown students.

"The GJSD superintendent in a press conference with the Cambria County DA, Greg Neugebauer, revealed the salient information of the situation without compromising the names and ages of the individuals who were criminally involved," he said.

However, in that situation Neugebauer still couldn't provide additional details, such as if a weapon was recovered or how the threats were communicated, due to the ages of the suspects.

O'Connor said his group is requesting an investigation by the state attorney general and the U.S. Department of Justice.

"I am gravely concerned," he said.

Law enforcement that collaborated on the investigation include West Hills Regional and Upper Yoder Township police, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County District Attorney's Office, Cambria County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FBI and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Johnstown Police Department and Richland Township Police Department.

The next Westmont school board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Knowledge Commons.