Juvenile dead after crash in Darke County

A juvenile is dead after a crash in Darke County Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with mutual aid crews were called to the intersection of Jaysville St. Johns and Hollansburg Sampson roads to reports of a crash.

An initial investigation found that a Chevy Colbat driven by a juvenile was traveling eastbound on Hollansburg Sampson Road when they failed to yield at a stop sign at Jaysville St. Johns Road, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The age and identity of the juvenile was not provided.

The juvenile’s car was hit by a Ford -150 driven by Clifford Strange, 48, of Greenville that was traveling southbound on Jaysville St. Johns Road.

Strange and his passenger were both treated at the scene.

The juvenile was treated on scene before being taken to Wayne Health Care where they died from their injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.



