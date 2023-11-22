A boy died from a gunshot wound in a Southeast Austin home on Wednesday, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said there are no active threats to the community, and there are currently no suspects.

Officers responded to an emergency call reporting gunshots at 12:35 p.m. on Deer Run Drive, where they found a boy with a gunshot wound, police said at a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 1:31 p.m.

Police have initiated an investigation into the death and said the gunshot was heard after an altercation between the boy and a girl, both juveniles.

The girl is unharmed and is at the scene of the crime, police said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Juvenile dead after domestic altercation in Southeast Austin