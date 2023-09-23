Juvenile dead after drowning in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile is dead after they drowned in the southwest Las Vegas valley, according to Metro police.

On Saturday officers responded to the 7800 block of Trappers Ridge near Buffalo Drive and Windmill Lane after a report of a drowning. When officers and medical personnel arrived, they found a juvenile and rendered aid.

The juvenile was take to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing story, stay with 8 News Now for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.