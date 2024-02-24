Juvenile dead, multiple others injured after blaze at home in Middleboro

A juvenile is dead and several other people are injured after a fire at a home in Middleboro.

According to authorities, Middleboro police and fire responded to a home on Pearl Street around 2 a.m. for a fire with people trapped inside.

Upon arrival crews found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the home. Fire crews made an aggressive attack to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Firefighters attempted to rescue the juvenile female who was trapped inside but were unable to get inside the home due to heavy fire conditions.

Once the fire was extinguished, the juvenile was found deceased inside the home, Middleboro Fire says.

According to first responders, an adult female was transported by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with serious burn injuries. An adult male and another juvenile female were both transported by ambulance to local hospitals with less severe injuries.

Firefighters from Raynham, Bridgewater, and Lakeville provided mutual aid at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Middleboro Fire and Police departments, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

