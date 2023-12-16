Juvenile dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile is dead after an overnight shooting in Frayser, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of Wellons Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Police say a male juvenile was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Police have not yet provided additional information on the juvenile. WREG will provide updates when they become available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

