Juvenile defendant in Vernon shooting identified

Mar. 9—Authorities on Monday publicly identified the teenager who is accused of driving two men to and from Prospect Street in Vernon, where authorities said they pistol whipped a juvenile in an August incident and one of them fired a shot that missed the victim.

The newly identified suspect is Joseph Sandone, now 18, who has listed an address on Ellis Street in Windsor Locks. He is facing numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.

Online judicial records show that Sandone is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond, but online state Department of Correction records don't list his name or show where he is being held.

JUVENILE SUSPECT

ACCUSED: Joseph Sandone of Windsor Locks, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the Aug. 27 shooting on Prospect Street in Vernon

CHARGES: Conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, and many others

STATUS: Held in lieu of a $500,000 bond

Sandone was 17 when the shooting and pistol whipping occurred on Aug. 27. As a result, his case went first to juvenile court, although it was automatically transferred to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges he is facing.

The case wasn't immediately made public in adult court because of a 2019 state law making such juvenile transfer cases confidential until after a trial or conviction by plea.

A federal judge in July issued a preliminary injunction holding the law unconstitutional and ordering state officials to make public the records of juvenile transfer cases, except when Superior Court judges issue orders keeping particular cases secret.

The state appealed and won a stay that kept many records secret until the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld the judge's decision last month.

In response to a Feb. 23 request from the Journal Inquirer, the state Judicial Department — which had issued a list of juvenile transfer cases in August, before the stay of the preliminary injunction — on Monday issued an updated list. It included Sandone's name.

After an additional request from the JI on Monday, the Judicial Department made public detailed records of the case against Sandone, although many words are blacked out, including the names of his co-defendants.

But Vernon police have identified the man accused of firing the shot on Aug. 27 as Trenton Merrill, 18, of Union Street in Vernon. He is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder and second-degree assault with a firearm, and is being held at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire in lieu of a bond of more than $1.5 million, online records show.

Also accused of participating in the attack is Jakwai Sosa, 21, of the same Union Street address, who is being held in lieu of $1.1 million bond at Manson. He also is facing numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree assault with a firearm.

According to an affidavit by Vernon police Detective Thomas Van Tasel summarizing the evidence against Sandone, the August shooting occurred almost exactly a year after associates of the victims stabbed a person whose name is blacked out of the public copy of the affidavit.

There were two juvenile victims and an adult victim in the shooting incident, none of whom are named in the public affidavit.

Van Tasel reported that the victims were uncooperative with police, although a witness identified the shooter to officers.

The detective went on to describe in detail how police used public and private surveillance cameras to trace the movements of the suspects before and after the shooting.

The detective also described taunting messages from the attempted murder victim that were found on Sandone's cellphone, saying the attackers weren't "certified shooters" and adding, "a gun will never put fear in my heart."

