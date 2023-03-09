Juvenile detained after bringing a large knife onto school grounds, Central KY police say

Richmond police say they took a juvenile into custody who was in possession of a weapon and said he wanted to hurt people at an elementary school.

Police said the juvenile was detained at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday near Glenn Marshall Elementary School. The juvenile was in possession of a large knife and another instrument that could have been used as a weapon, police said.

The juvenile told officers they intended to hurt individuals at the school, according to police. It is believed that the juvenile acted alone and did not conspire with anyone else.

“The Richmond Police Department will vigorously investigate threats against our schools’ students or staff,” Richmond police said in a Facebook post. “We will maintain our close relationship with school administrators to assist in providing the safest environment possible for everyone on campus.”

Extra officers were placed on campus Thursday to ensure safety, police said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.