Juvenile detained after carrying toy gun on school grounds

May 4—Police detained a juvenile Tuesday afternoon after witnesses say he carried a possible firearm on school grounds.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, the weapon in question turned out to be a toy, and no actual threats were made.

There were also no reported injuries.

The incident — which occurred toward the end of the school day — forced Sycamore Elementary School to go on lockdown for several minutes, the release noted, as authorities searched the area for the juvenile.

Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff's Office ended up locating the boy several blocks away from the school, and KPD Maj. Brian Seldon said it's unclear at this time whether the juvenile was a Sycamore student.

Seldon also took a couple moments in the release to thank parents and other witnesses who alerted authorities about what they saw, adding that if you see something suspicious, it's best to alert authorities.

"We put that (phrase) out there numerous times, and sometimes it's not what you think," he told the Tribune shortly after the incident occurred, "but a lot of times it is."