Juvenile detained, Orange High adds security after student reports ‘blow to the back’

Orange County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate after an Orange High School student reported being assaulted by another student Monday, officials said Wednesday.

The student reported “feeling a blow to the back” during a late-afternoon class change, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Alicia Stemper said in a news release. The student was checked out by the school nurse, who then contacted emergency responders, she said.

Investigators have detained a suspect on a juvenile petition. Since they are under 18, very little information can be released at this time, Stemper said.

Officials have not released other details about the assault, but extra security was on hand Tuesday at the high school. There is no ongoing threat to the school or its students, Stemper said.

The school also had crisis team members, counselors and school staff available to help students, parents and employees, she said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Investigator Borland at 919-245-2907.