Juvenile detention or adult prison? New federal law lets Erie County judges decide

The recent surge in violent crime among juveniles in Erie has kept the police busy and prompted the Unified Erie anti-crime initiative to tailor its prevention efforts to children of middle-school age.

The surge is also bringing a new level of activity to the Erie County Courthouse.

Judges are preparing to hold the county's first "interest-of-justice" hearings.

The hearings are for juvenile defendants charged as adults for violent crimes, such as those involving guns.

The hearings are meant to determine whether such juvenile defendants should stay at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center or get moved to the Erie County Prison.

The change is meant to add safeguards to the treatment of juvenile defendants by keeping them away from adult inmates for as long as the juvenile defendants are awaiting prosecution and are presumed innocent. Their housing would automatically change if they were convicted in adult criminal court.

"The whole point of this rule is not to have juveniles mixed with adults," said Erie County Judge John J. Trucilla, who oversees the administration of the local juvenile justice system. "This is an extra layer of protection."

No one I spoke to — including Trucilla, defense lawyers and the district attorney — questioned the reasoning behind the change. But they said they were a bit uncertain as to how the new hearings will proceed.

"It is going to be a kind of learn-as-you-go," said Eric Hackwelder, a defense lawyer who represents a juvenile defendant who could be subject to an interest-of-justice hearing.

Until recently, juvenile defendants charged as adults and not released on bond first would go to the Erie County Prison at East 18th and Ash streets. It is designed to house as many as 900 inmates with a "safe operational capacity" of 720, according to the prison.

Juvenile defendants not charged as adults and not released on bond would go to the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, on the former Pleasant Ridge Manor East property in Millcreek Township. It has 20 beds for juveniles charged with crimes.

Regular juvenile defendants still go to the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center. But joining them there now are the juvenile defendants charged as adults under the Fisher Bill, which the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed in 1995 to address juvenile crime.

Juveniles charged under the Fisher Bill can be moved from the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center to the Erie County Prison.

But for that to happen under the new system, the District Attorney's Office must ask a judge to hold an interest-of-justice hearing on the juvenile's case. And then the judge must agree to the transfer.

The major shift in the housing of juvenile offenders is a result of action at the federal level.

The Erie County Prison, at East 18th and Ash streets, for decades had housed juveniles charged with adult crimes. Federal law has changed that practice.

After years of debate, Congress in December 2018 passed the Juvenile Justice Reform Act, which amends the landmark Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act of 1974. A juvenile charged as an adult, according to the new law, "shall not have sight or sound contact with adult inmates or be held in an adult jail or lockup" in nearly all circumstances, unless a judge rules otherwise.

Among the factors a judge must consider at an interest-of-justice hearing are a juvenile defendant's age and the nature and circumstances of the charges.

The Juvenile Justice Reform Act requires the provision on the housing of juvenile defendants to go into effect no later than three years after the act was passed, on Dec. 21, 2018.

In Erie County, the change applies to all juveniles charged after Dec. 21, 2021 though Judge Trucilla told me that his latest understanding is that the law is retroactive. That means it applies to juveniles who were charged as adults before Dec. 21, 2021, and are still being held at the Erie County Prison as they await the resolution of their cases.

Trucilla said the judges and other court officials are studying how to move forward under the new law. He said they are aware of the potential that authorities might have to find other secure facilities to house juvenile defendants if the local surge in juvenile crime continues and all the beds at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center get filled.

"We are mindful of it," Trucilla said. "We are always looking at bed space."

Erie County Judge John J. Trucilla is the administrative judge that oversees the juvenile justice system in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

When Trucilla and I spoke on March 25, four juveniles charged as adults were at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, four were at the Erie County Prison and four were out on bond, according to the county's figures.

Also on March 25, Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz told me her office had filed motions in three cases seeking an interest-of-justice hearing for juveniles that her office wants to be transferred to the Erie County Prison.

The requests to transfer juveniles to the Erie County Prison with be done "case-by-case, and not automatic," Hirz said. "We should have two or three more coming."

Erie County's first interest-of-justice hearing is scheduled before Judge John J. Mead on Wednesday.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

