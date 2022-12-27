Juvenile dies following shooting in Springfield, police say

Police said Tuesday they are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile on West Helen Street.

A city spokesperson confirmed Tuesday afternoon that police are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile in northwest Springfield.

The incident occurred in the 4300 block of West Helen Street just north of Chestnut Expressway. By 5 p.m., officers had cleared the scene.

As of Tuesday evening, police were not commenting publicly on the victim's exact age or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield police investigate fatal shooting of a juvenile