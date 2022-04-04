Juvenile dies in rear-end crash, driver charged with driving under the influence, police say

New Smyrna Beach are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning near the intersection of State Road 44 near the Interstate 95 on/off ramps.

According to police, at 3:41 a.m. the victim’s car, a Honda Odyssey, was stopped at a traffic light heading eastbound.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police said that a Nissan Titan, also heading eastbound, did not slow down and smashed into the rear end of the Honda.

The driver and adult passenger of the Honda received injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

Read: Man, 71, fatally stabbed at Orange County gas station

According to police, a juvenile passenger died as a result of the crash.

Police arrested the driver of the Nissan, 32-year-old Michael Miles, and transported him to the Volusia County Jail.

Read: Florida gas prices drop amid latest roller-coaster ride

Miles is being charged with multiple charges including driving under the influence, DUI causing death, refusal to submit to DUI, driving with a suspended license and causing death or serious injury.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Read: Car dealership agrees to $10M settlement for allegedly charging Black clients more

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.