Juvenile dies after shooting inside apartment, Lake City police says

Yesterday, Lake City Police Department responds to a call of a person shot in an apartment at Wayne Place.

When police arrived, they located a juvenile male who was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

According to LCPD, first responders attempted life-saving measures which were not successful.

Through investigating the scene, the victim and another juvenile were in the apartment handling the gun when the incident occurred.

The scene was secured by officers with the help of deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact Investigator Poteat with the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: No bond for Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife’s new husband, who is accused in Bridegan’s murder

Read: Car crash on Shindler Drive causing a fatality and serious injuries

Read: ‘ He is beyond saving:’ Tristyn Bailey’s family asks for life sentence for her killer Aiden Fucci

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.