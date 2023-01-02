Juvenile dies in New Years Eve shooting

Jan. 2—A 13-year-old was shot and killed late Saturday night in Piedmont, officials say.

First responders received a call in reference to a shooting and a gunshot victim at 11:11 p.m. New Years Eve in the 4000 block of Old Piedmont Gadsden highway, according to a news release from the Piedmont Police Department.

When first responders arrived, they found a 13-year-old male gunshot victim outside the home.

Calhoun County Assistant Coroner Jay Bowden pronounced the teen dead at 11:45 p.m. The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further investigation.

"During the investigation it was learned that there was a physical altercation that took place and ultimately a gun was discharged and the juvenile victim was fatally shot," the release stated.

Police identified Paul Joshua Baker, 19, of Piedmont, as the suspect in the case. Authorities located Baker in Cherokee County, and he was arrested and charged with murder.

Baker was transported to Calhoun County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.