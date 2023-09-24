Juvenile ejected in I-8 crash; driver arrested for suspected DUI

SAN DIEGO — A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash on Interstate 8 sent five juveniles to the hospital, authorities said.

The incident, which involved one vehicle, occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the Qualcomm Way onramp, California Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 5.

Authorities say one male juvenile ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Rady Children’s Hospital with major injuries. Four other juveniles were also transported to the hospital with various injuries.

According to CHP, a 26-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI in relation to this crash.

There are no further details surrounding the incident at this time.

