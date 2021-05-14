Juvenile escapee crashes pickup

May 14—NEW ULM — A St. Peter teen allegedly escaped the from the Brown County detox center, stole a truck, fled from police going nearly 100 mph and crashed.

Dominic Christopher Schmidt, 17, was charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor reckless driving Friday in Brown County Juvenile Court.

Schmidt pulled a fire alarm, stole a cellphone and fled from the Brown County Evaluation Center in New Ulm and stole a pickup from a nearby parking lot just before 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a charging petition and press release from the New Ulm Police Department.

Officers located the vehicle a few minutes later and Schmidt would not stop, leading officers on a chase through a southern area of the city that reached almost 100 mph, the charges say.

The pursuit continued into Blue Earth County until Schmidt crashed at Highway 22 and County Road 90 south of Mankato. He was then taken to a juvenile detention center in Willmar.