Juvenile expected to recover from injuries suffered in fight at MBTA Station, police say

QUINCY – A juvenile was stabbed in the neck during a fight outside the Quincy Center T Station is expected to recover, MBTA transit police said.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the fight involving only juveniles occurred around 7:25 p.m. Monday, as reported by WCVB.

A friend of the alleged victim told NewsCenter 5 reporter John Atwater that the assailant stabbed his friend with an 8¾-inch kitchen knife. Later, the assailant and others boarded a bus and left the scene, the witness said.

Four juveniles have been detained in connection with the fight, Sullivan said. Investigators towed a Volkswagen SUV from the station parking lot on Monday night. An MBTA bus is also being investigated, according to WCVB.

The fight and subsequent police activity caused 20 minute delays until cleared at around 8:55 p.m., according to an MBTA social media post.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Juvenile stabbed in the neck during fight at Quincy Center Station