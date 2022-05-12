May 12—Juvenile faces additional charges from January shooting

A juvenile charged in January in connection with a firearm discharge was arrested Thursday on additional charges.

Owensboro Police Department reports say the juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor in the Jan. 20 incident, which took place in the area of East 26th Street and Strawbridge Place. In that incident an occupied vehicle was struck several times by gunfire.

OPD reports say there were no injuries in the incident.

The juvenile was released on the charge, but detectives issued a new order for the juvenile to be picked up on additional charges on Jan. 25. Reports say officers learned the juvenile had fled the area.

When officers learned the juvenile had returned to the city, they served the pickup order on him Wednesday morning, reports say. The new charges against the juvenile include two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence.

The juvenile is being held in the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse