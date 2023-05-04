Juvenile faces charges in fatal shooting of Madison County teenager

A juvenile was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old Tuesday in Alton.

The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, also was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from the Alton Police Department.

The victim’s name also hasn’t been released.

The shooting of the teenager at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Maxey Street was related to a report of several gunshots being fired at about 8:41 p.m. Monday in the area of Main and Maxey streets, the news release said.

The statement did not say why the two shootings were related.

Also Wednesday, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Marquan A. Knight, a 19-year-old homeless man, with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the shooting death of the 15-year-old.

Knight was being held in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Knight allegedly had in his possession a stolen Smith & Wesson SD9 handgun, according to the arrest warrant authorized by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

The charging documents said Knight had not been issued a current Illinois Firearm Owners Identification card, which would give him the right to have a legal firearm.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett M. Ford said officers responded to a report of a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to his chest in the 2600 block of Maxey Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Alton Fire Department administered lifesaving procedures but despite their efforts, the teenager died.

“This was not a random act if violence,” Ford said. “All involved parties are known to each other.”

“This unfortunate but quick investigation led to the seizure of two firearms being taken off of our streets, and out of the hands of individuals who are not of legal age to possess them,” Ford said in the news release. “I make a plea to the public that if you are aware of teenagers who are in possession of firearms, to contact the police or to safely turn over these firearms to trusted authorities, so that these tragic deaths of our children do not continue to happen.”