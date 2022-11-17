Juvenile faces charges after Moore Co. school threats

Nov. 17—Moore County Sheriff's Office deputies took an Aberdeen juvenile into custody early Thursday after threats were directed at Union Pines High School on Wednesday.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said that the Moore County Sheriff's Office received a report of the threat of violence directed at students at Union Pines High School in Carthage and immediately went to work with Moore County Schools Police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on the case. Investigators worked throughout the night to identify the origin of the threat.

Early Thursday morning, sheriff's investigators along with the Sheriff's Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Aberdeen, where they identified a juvenile responsible for making the threat.

On Wednesday, Moore County Schools officials said there were threats to several schools. The threats occurred at Southern Middle School and Union Pines High School.

"Union Pines High School and Southern Middle School have both experienced threats of gun violence over the past two days," a statement from Moore County Schools on Facebook said. "Parents were notified of these incidents by respective principals earlier today (Wednesday)."

School officials said that in the case at Southern Middle School, there was one threat made that was investigated and deemed not to be credible. Aberdeen Police provided additional law enforcement presence on Thursday in an abundance of caution.

School officials said that in the case at Union Pines, there were three separate threats of gun violence. One was investigated and deemed not to be credible.

Asecond threat was investigated and a student was identified and the situation was being addressed, according to school district officials.

The third threat led to the investigation that resulted in the execution of the early morning search warrant at a home in Aberdeen, where a juvenile faces charges pending coordination with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Additional law enforcement was posted in the area of Union Pines High School on Thursday.

"Each situation is being handled according to the Student Code of Conduct and North Carolina criminal law," Moore County School officials said. "Please know that our administration, faculty and staff work diligently to ensure the safety and well being of our students. That will always remain our top priority."