Juvenile faces charges in school threats

Apr. 13—Lee County Schools Superintendent Andy Bryan was addressing the Board of Education at Tuesday night's meeting about recent threats made against schools, Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies were busy filing charges against a juvenile believed to be responsible for some of the threats.

A bomb threat earlier Tuesday at Lee County High School was deemed not credible, but investigators, working closely with school administration and staff, were able to identify a student believed to be responsible. The name isn't being released because the student is a juvenile.

According to the LCSO, investigators believe that the same student is responsible for threats made against the school during March and April. One of the those was directed specifically against a school resource officer.

Juvenile petitions have been filed against the student who is charged with six counts of communicating threats of mass violence on an educational property and one count of communicating threats related to the threat of the school resource officer have been filed.

"Over the last couple of weeks, we have received some anonymous non-credible threats at a couple of our traditional high schools," Bryan told the board. "As you also know, we've put in metal detectors at those two schools (Lee County High School and Southern Lee High School). That has gone pretty well. We've adjusted our technology as we go along with that. We're appreciative for everybody's hard work and patience in trying to make that happen and even today when we had an anonymous non-credible threat our folks did a great job."

Bryan concluded his portion of the talk by saying he felt that deputies and school administrators were going to "get to the bottom of that."

Board members addressed the issue later in the meeting.

"It goes without saying that we've had a lot of friends in the community — our fire and police — whether it's been for some of our buildings on fire or threats coming into our school system," he said. "I'm always grateful for the relationship we have with our local sheriff's department, police department, fire and rescue and EMTs," Patrick Kelly said.

Jamey Laudate echoed the thanks to the first responders and Sandra Bowen spoke about attending a recent conference and learning from officials about Columbine. She will be presenting findings at a future meeting.

Chris Gaster said the past few weeks have "been something — from the threats to the metal detectors — to the fire (at the former Jonesboro School).

"Thank goodness there was not anything to them, but the safety plans are in place," he said. "We're going to try to make it the best we can — as safe as we can."

On Wednesday, a bomb threat was called into Southern Lee High School. Students and staff were moved to a secure location, according to the school's safety plan. The Lee County Sheriff's Office later determined there was no threat to the safety of the students and staff. A normal schedule was resumed.