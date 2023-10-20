Juvenile faces weapons, drug charges

Oct. 20—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a teenager on drug and weapons charges Wednesday after confiscating firearms from him.

Around 2:45 p.m., detectives were patrolling the area of Ora Lee West homes when they saw a 15-year-old male holding a handgun, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

The suspect looked like he was going to run, then turned toward detectives and began to pull another firearm from his waistband, police said.

After obeying commands, the suspect was detained and detectives recovered a handgun, rifle and more than 36 grams of suspect cocaine from him, the police statement said.

He was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug (cocaine) with the intent to distribute, felony possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Housing Authority, felony possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, felony criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age, the police said.

The suspect was detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

"The fact that a 15-year-old was walking around in a housing area with two firearms, especially while children were getting off their school buses, is alarming. This juvenile's actions could have quickly caused a different outcome. I am extremely proud of this work by our Narcotics Detectives. There is no doubt that these detectives stopped this juvenile from committing a violent crime," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.