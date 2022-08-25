Juvenile facility escapee accused of raping 16-year-old 9 days before suspected West Seattle attack

An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood last week has been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl nine days earlier.

Prosecutors say a month and a half after Javyantre C. Sin escaped from a Ephrata group home in June, he robbed and sexually assaulted two young women within nine days.

The first incident happened on Aug. 6 on the rooftop parking lot for the AMC Theatre at Southcenter Mall in Tukwila.

Charging documents said the 16-year-old victim was reading a book when Sin raped and robbed her at gunpoint.

In that case, Sin is charged with first-degree rape and robbery.

Nine days later on Aug. 15, a 25-year-old woman was walking home from work in West Seattle when Sin grabbed her from behind and dragged her into a wooded area where she was beaten and raped, according to prosecutors.

The woman had to be hospitalized for her extensive injuries.

In that case, Sin is charged with indecent liberties and first-degree robbery.

Sin was arrested on Aug. 20.

After a series of robberies and other crimes in Washington and Oregon while Sin was a juvenile, he was ordered to remain committed to Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration until he was 19.5 years old, with a release date of 11/13/2023.

Sin, who was most recently staying in a group home in Ephrata, ran out the door on June 21 with two other residents, got into a car, and fled.

He has had at least five prior warrants, in addition to an active escape warrant from Green Hill School juvenile detention facility in Chehalis.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP