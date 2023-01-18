Juvenile facing charges, man hospitalized in connection with daylight MBTA station stabbing

A juvenile was taken into custody and a man was hospitalized after an alleged stabbing outside the MBTA’s Commonwealth Avenue/ Harvard T Stop Wednesday afternoon.

According to MBTA Transit Police, an altercation between the juvenile male and adult male turned physical at approximately 12:40 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed the juvenile stabbed the man in the torso.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the juvenile male has been taken into custody.

TPD detectives are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

