Juvenile facing multiple firearm-related charges

Mar. 27—A 14-year-old juvenile has been charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a handgun by a minor after police responded to a reported firearm discharge in the 3000 block of Allen Street early Saturday morning.

According to an Owensboro Police Department report, two occupied residences were struck by gunfire at 4:06 a.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The juvenile was arrested a few hours later, after detectives obtained information on the subject while interviewing the victims. Two handguns were located in the juvenile's possession, one of which is consistent with the type used in the Saturday incident.

The juvenile, who has not been named, was transferred to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green.