Juvenile facing weapons charge as police continue investigation into Revere Beach violence

A juvenile is facing a weapons charge as police continue an investigation into the Revere Beach violence that occurred this weekend.

Two shootings occurred in Revere Beach Sunday night. According to state police, “a juvenile male, who came to investigators’ attention following the second shooting, was arrested last night for illegal possession of a firearm, but the investigation is ongoing to determine if he was involved in that shooting.”

The first shooting occurred near Shirley and Centennial Avenues, only two blocks from Revere Beach, around 7:11 p.m., according to state police. The 17-year-old female teen was struck after a large fight began and shots were fired into a large group of people. She was rushed to a Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated for her injuries. State police say it is “possible” she is not the intended victim.

MSP says a second shooting occurred around 8:00 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male teen were shot near one of the beach bathhouses around the same time a large fight between youths broke out near the Bandstand on Revere Beach Boulevard.

The woman was struck in her legs and was also transported to MGH. An investigation revealed she was not the intended target of the shooting.

The 17-year-old teen grazed by the gunfire declined to be transported to a hospital. Police say they were working to determine if he was the intended victim.

No arrests have been made yet in either shooting, MSP says.

According to police, there is no evidence that suggests the two shootings were related to each other.

Anyone with information about either shooting or who witnessed them is asked to contact the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

