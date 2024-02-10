Juvenile fatally shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile male on Market Street.



Police say officers responded to the 1800 block around 10:15 p.m. on Friday for a person struck.



Officers found a juvenile male gunshot wound victim who later died from his injuries at a local hospital.



The age and identity of the child have not yet been released.



Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.