Juvenile fatally shot at Tampa McDonald’s, police say

TAMPA — A juvenile was shot and killed at a Tampa McDonald’s late Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the McDonald’s at 4009 N. Armenia Ave. about 10:47 p.m. after receiving a report of a person shot, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. Officers arrived and found a juvenile shot once in the chest.

The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Police have not released any other information. More details were expected to be released Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

