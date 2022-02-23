Juvenile female dies after shooting in Mesa Verde home, Amarillo police said

The Amarillo Police Department on Wednesday afternoon responded to reports of a shooting, in which a juvenile victim has since died.

According to police, at 12:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Mesa Verde on a shooting. When officers arrived, they met with a man on the scene who led them to the juvenile female victim inside the home, police said.

The Amarillo Police Department on Wednesday afternoon responded to reports of a shooting in Amarillo, in which a juvenile victim was shot and later died.

The young victim had a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

No further information was available at this time. The case is still under investigation by the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Juvenile female victim dies after shooting in Amarillo Wednesday