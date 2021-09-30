Juvenile who fired gun at driver in Manchester faces attempted murder charge

A juvenile who police said fired a gun at a driver in Manchester in June faces a charge of criminal attempt to commit murder, police said Thursday.

The teen was arrested on a warrant Friday that also charges him with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, police said. In addition, he was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

The juvenile fired a shot at the car on Academy Street, near East Center Street, about 2:40 a.m. June 24, police said.

According to police, a resident has just left his home and gotten into his car when he noticed a four-door sedan with temporary plates being driven slowly down Academy Street with its headlights off. The car drove in front of the resident’s vehicle, blocking him.

Two armed suspects got out of the car and approached the driver’s vehicle, and the resident tried to drive around their parked car. One of the suspects then fired his gun, and the bullet struck the driver’s side window but missed the resident, police said.

The resident was able to drive away, they said.

