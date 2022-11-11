Juvenile fires gun near Windber stadium, police say

Nov. 11—WINDBER — A Windber woman faces endangerment charges after a 9-year-old boy found her loaded gun and fired two rounds near the Windber football stadium, authorities said.

No one was injured in the Oct. 8 incident.

Windber police charged Tiffany Nicole Tessari, 34, of the 200 block of Stadium Drive, with two counts each of recklessly endangerment and endangering the welfare of children.

According to a complaint affidavit, an 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were at Tessari's residence when the boy reportedly found a gun on a desk.

The two children went outside, where the boy fired two rounds toward a wooded area near a walking path the leads to the stadium, the affidavit said.

Tessari told police she keeps the gun under her mattress. When police told her where the child found the gun, she acknowledged it should not have been left there.

Tessari is free on $20,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14 before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.