Juvenile found with loaded handgun at summer camp, police say

An adult has been cited after a juvenile brought a loaded gun to a summer camp for children ages 6 and 7, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said on Tuesday morning, a counselor at Les Myers Summer Camp was made aware that a fellow camper had a weapon inside of their lunchbox.

The staff then immediately addressed the camper, secured the weapon and called authorities.

ALSO READ: ‘I want answers’: 12-year-old brings handgun to local summer camp

Police said a short time later they arrived at the scene, seized the weapon and cited the adult owner of the handgun for failure to properly store a firearm to protect minors.

The juvenile involved in this incident said they had no intention of causing harm or using the weapon to threaten campers or staff.

The juvenile, however, will not be allowed to return back to camp, according to police.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘I want answers’: 12-year-old brings handgun to Hickory Ridge Middle School during summer camp)











