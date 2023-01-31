Juvenile found with loaded, stolen gun at Manchester High School

Jan. 31—MANCHESTER — A 16-year-old boy was arrested at Manchester High School on Monday after he was found in possession of a loaded, stolen pistol, according to police.

Police said officers went to the school to find the boy in connection with a serious assault there Friday evening.

Officers had obtained an order to take the boy into custody and found him in the high school parking lot, police said.

After taking the boy into custody, detectives found a loaded Glock 9-mm handgun. The weapon was listed as stolen from Georgia last summer, police said.

The teen has been charged with first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and second-degree reckless endangerment, along with other charges.

In a message to the school community, Manchester School Superintendent Matthew Geary said the boy also would be expelled from school.

He said the incident comes amid an increase in fights at Illing Middle School and the high school in the past two weeks.

Extra police presence will be at both schools for the rest of the week as a result, he said.

"This kind of information provokes feelings of worry and concern, and I want you to know that we are working with police and community agencies to address these issues in a variety of ways," Geary wrote in his letter to parents.

The middle school, the high school and police headquarters are all within a block of each other.

