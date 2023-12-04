Juvenile found fatally shot in north Charlotte residential neighborhood, CMPD says

A 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to the body of a juvenile in north Charlotte, according to a CMPD news release.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

CMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, in the 400 block of Keswick Avenue. The neighborhood of single family homes is off North Tryon Street in the Lockwood area.

“Upon arrival, officers located one juvenile victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by MEDIC,” CMPD said.

Details of a suspect and motive have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Fugitive on run since 2020 found when deputies spot trap door under rug, NC cops say

911 caller reports finding 5 bodies while visiting home, NC cops say. Names released

Man trying to help fallen biker is fatally struck by passing vehicle, NC police say