Juvenile gang member with gun arrested after running from officers, Merced police say

A 17-year-old gang member has been arrested after running from Merced officers with a gun, according to authorities.

At about 1:53 p.m. Saturday, Merced Police Department Gang Unit officers attempted to make a probation contact with the 17-year-old in the area of Merced Avenue and Shirley Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said that as the officers attempted to contact the teenager, he fled from the officers on a motorized bike heading north on Shirley Street. The officers chased the teenager and caught up to him after he crashed his bike in the area of Louise Avenue and Jean Street.

Police said after the crash, the teenager reportedly threw a loaded .40 caliber handgun that had fallen from his waistband. The officers arrested the juvenile and recovered the firearm, according to the release.

The teenager was booked into juvenile hall on multiple firearm-related charges as well as obstructing and resisting a peace officer, according to police.

