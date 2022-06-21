Juvenile with gun arrested after altercation at pool on Pittsburgh’s South Side

A juvenile with a gun was arrested after an altercation at a pool on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Police responded to Ormsby Pool on the Southside. We’re working to find out more. ⁦@WPXI⁩ pic.twitter.com/moe6GAzKu1 — Ryan Houston WPXI (@WPXIRyanHouston) June 21, 2022

According to Pittsburgh police, Zone 3 officers responded to Ormsby Pool for reports of shots fired at 3:30 p.m.

Once on scene, units spoke with witnesses who said two groups of juveniles were involved in an altercation when a gun was seen on one of the males.

Police said the juvenile male was located quickly, at South 23rd and Wharton streets.

While police were questioning the juvenile, they found a loaded firearm with an extended clip hidden along the fence line.

The juvenile was arrested.

Police determined that no shots were fired during this incident. Officials said the pool was evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

