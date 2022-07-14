Juvenile gun-related crimes rising, spurring Morgan to add juvenile detention beds

Jul. 14—The Morgan County chief juvenile probation officer is concerned about the rise in teens with guns on the streets in the county, especially in Decatur.

Michelle Birdwell said juvenile crime overall is not up, but the seriousness of the criminal activity is.

On Tuesday, the Morgan County Commission approved Birdwell's request for a contract with the Cullman County Juvenile Detention Center to handle the increase in beds needed in part to house juveniles charged with gun crimes.

"During the summer when the (juveniles) are not supervised in the school system, our numbers pick up," said Birdwell, who has served 22 years as a juvenile probation officer. "Currently we have four juveniles in Tuscumbia and two of those are gun-related. I'm concerned about the more serious juvenile crime being up. To me it is shocking. Morgan County has six or seven kids this year alone with weapons."

Birdwell listed Northwest Decatur and the East Acres housing complex as two areas where most teens with guns are arrested.

The Tennessee Valley Detention Center in Tuscumbia has 25 beds. The Morgan County Commission pays for four of them.

County Commission Chairman Ray Long, who is chairman of the board of the Tuscumbia facility, said the county pays $110 a day "if we use them or not. But unfortunately, we usually keep them full. We needed another facility like Cullman to use as an overflow."

Under the contract the county will pay the Cullman facility $85 a day for a bed with a maximum stay of 72 hours. The Morgan County Juvenile Court will be responsible for any medical, dental or mental health expenses associated with a Morgan juvenile being detained in the Cullman center.

Birdwell said her office averages about 3.5 juveniles needing beds on a daily basis.

"Where are they getting the guns? I'd like to know that myself. I feel like it is social media," she said. "Kids see teenagers with guns in their hands all over Facebook and Instagram. I believe that is influencing some. They are running around with the wrong crowds. It is often we will have a 15-year-old arrested with a 20-year-old. And oftentimes, where there are guns, there are drugs."

Story continues

She said most of the juvenile defendants are teens aged 15 to 17. Heroin, fentanyl and marijuana are the drugs most often found in juvenile-related arrests.

She said juveniles usually aren't discharging the weapons, but illegal possession of a firearm is a Class C felony.

She warns teenagers, "If we catch you with a gun, we will lock you up. They need to know they will be missing out on a lot in life and society. Boot camp is nine weeks long. You can count on boot camp if we catch you with a gun."

When a juvenile is arrested by a Decatur police officer or sheriff's deputy, Birdwell's office is contacted.

"We will make the decision to lock them in detention or not," she said. "We will meet with the child and go over their rights. We'll go over the charge and the officer will transport them to detention."

Long said the Tuscumbia detention center can house no more than 25 juveniles. He said it serves Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone, Colbert, Lauderdale and Winston counties.

He said the center is usually full.

Birdwell said the 72-hour detention in Cullman County gives her office time to decide who to remove from a bed in Tuscumbia.

"There are times when we need more than four beds. It happens more than I would like to admit," she said. "In the past six months or so, Tennessee Valley has been full. So, we've had to take kids out to put other kids in. It's about who is the worst. ... We have to get the guns off the streets."

She said a teenager coming out of the Tuscumbia facility is usually required to wear an electronic ankle monitor. "At least we know where they are," she said.

Earlier in the pandemic juvenile arrests were down, she said, and additional beds were not needed.

"Officers weren't making arrests," she said. "There were a lot of problems with being able to place them into detention because of COVID. They had to be pre-tested. There was a period of time there we were very particular about who we put in detention. Now that is kind of off, so they are arresting more. And because of the guns — they don't let guns go."

She urged parents with a troubled teen to contact her office at 256-351-4715 for counseling, parenting classes and day programs for children.

"If a parent or guardian sees a need, they can come by our office. We'll be glad to make referrals for them," she said.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.