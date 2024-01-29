Juvenile hit by car in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Fairfax County on Sunday evening.

Fairfax County Police said that they were on the scene of the crash at Pimmit Dr. and Storm Dr. in Pimmit Hills. There, a pedestrian – who is a juvenile – was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene.

At the time, the intersection was closed as detectives investigated.

A short time after the crash, Fairfax police said that the juvenile’s injuries were no longer considered to be life-threatening.

